44 Days to Purdue Football: Kydran Jenkins

I knew today’s player had a decent season last year, but I was surprised to see just how much he did statistically. That makes him a breakout guy for this year.

Kydran Jenkins - So. (RS)

Louisville, GA (Jefferson County HS)

6’1”, 270 pounds

Defensive End

2022 Projection: Starter

Jenkins came to Purdue as part of the 2020 cycle as a three-star recruit and officially held on to his redshirt by playing in only one game in 2020. As I said above, his production for 2021 was surprising. He ended up playing in 12 games and had a huge role on the defensive line. He finished with 35 tackles, 8 for loss, and tied for the team high in sacks with five.

He showed up big in some of Purdue’s biggest wins too. He had a career high six tackles and a sack in the upset at Iowa. He later had the same line in the win at Nebraska. His primary role is as the LEO, playing on the end where he can cause problems in the backfield. He benefitted greatly from having George Karlaftis on the other end, so his production this year will show more of what he can do when he has more attention.