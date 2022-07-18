45 Days to Purdue Football: Devin Mockobee

There is value in getting flips in recruiting. Today we feature a player that was set to go on scholarship to Navy, but instead chose to come to Purdue as a walk-on.

Devin Mockobee - Fr. (RS)

Boonville, IN (Boonville HS)

6’, 195 pounds

Running Back

2022 Projection: Reserve

Mockobee was all set to attend the Naval Academy and play football in their triple-option system, but instead chose to flip to Purdue. He was a 2-star recruit in the 2021 cycle, but officially is a preferred walk-on who redshirted last season.

Devin could see the field this season at running back, as he was listed as a “pleasant surprise” in the spring. The departure of Sampson James leaves Purdue with King Doerue and Dylan Downing as the only two running backs with game experience, so Mockobee could have a role there.

He had a monster season in his final year at Boonville. He rushed for 1,820 yards and 27 touchdowns in just eight games, including 419 yards alone against Brady Allen’s Gibson Southern team. The running back scored a total of 54 touchdowns over his career via rushing, receiving, kick return, punt return, interception and fumble recovery.

Mockobee is also a solid athlete. He was the Indiana State Champion in the long jump in 2021 and was second in the 110 meter hurdles by .05 seconds. His 18 points scored in the state meet gave Boonville a seventh place team finish by himself.