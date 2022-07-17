46 Days to Purdue Football: Scotty Humpich

It’s time to save your heart attack, because today’s player is a transfer that is not humpin’ around.

Scotty Humpich - Sr. (5)

Louisville, KY (Murray State University)

6’4”, 255 pounds

Linebacker

2022 Projection: Starter

Purdue has a few holes to fill on a defense that was pretty decent for most of the year, and Humpich is a hired gun brought in to fill a hole at linebacker. He comes to Purdue with two years of eligibility left thanks to COVID fun, so he is a multi-year solution.

Humpich had a solid career at Murray State primarily as a rush end. He was an all-Conference selection in 2020, but missed most of last season due to injury. He is a fill in mostly for DaMarcus Mitchell, who was a hybrid linebacker/rush end that had quite a bot of success.

His best full season at Murray State was in 2019, where he had 24 tackles and three sacks. He was obviously limited production-wise the last two years due to the pandemic and injury, but he should be a valuable pickup.