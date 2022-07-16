47 Days to Purdue Football: Brendan Cropsey

One of the weaknesses Purdue has battled in recent seasons is the punting game, and today’s player hopes to correct that.

Brendan Cropsey - So. (RS)

Saline, MI (Saline HS)

6’1”, 190 pounds

Punter

2022 Prediction: Reserve

While Jack Ansell is going to get the first look as the guy on scholarship, Cropsey has seen some playing time so far as Purdue looks for an answer to its punting woes. He saw action once in 2020, and it did not go well. His only punt was blocked early in the Nebraska game, setting up a Cornhusker touchdown.

Cropsey was back last season and did see some limited action. He punted a total of five times over three games, netting a 38.4 yard average. He dropped three inside the 20 and had one punt of over 50 yards. He punted once at UConn, three times at Notre Dame, and once against Indiana. He banged a 56 yard punt at Notre Dame.

Given Purdue’s inconsistencies at the position, Cropsey has every chance to earn the job.