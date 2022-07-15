48 Days to Purdue Football: Tristan Cox

It is always interesting to see players coming off of a redshirt when they played a small amount during said redshirt year. That is today’s player.

Tristan Cox - Fr. (RS)

Somerset, KY (Pulaski County HS)

6’3”, 255 pounds

Linebacker

2022 Projection: Contributor

As I said above, Cox managed to redshirt last year, but he did see action in a pair of games. He did not collect any statistics, but judging by the one picture available of him he payed at least some in the game against Wisconsin.

Cox is a former three-star recruit that did a little bit of everything for his high school team. He had 94 tackles, 20 for a loss, and three sacks with an interception and a fumble recovery as a junior and added 504 yards and eight touchdowns rushing and 252 yards and seven TDs through the air, via Rivals.

Cox brings good size to the linebacker position and could be a bit of a hybrid linebacker/rush end by the time his career is over. He should play a bit more in 2022.