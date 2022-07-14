49 Days to Purdue Football: Zane Greene

Seeing walk-ons make the field is always great, and last season today’s player saw the most playing time of his career.

Zane Greene - Sr.

Indianapolis, IN (Pike HS)

6’, 200 pounds

Safety

2022 Projection: Reserve/Special Teams

Greene has taken the long way to the field. After a solid career at Pike in Indianapolis he joined the team as a walk-on in 2018. He did not play at all in those first two years, but he did play a small amount in 2020. He played in four games as a reserve and on special teams and had a pair of tackles against Rutgers.

Last year he found a role as a special teamer. He ended up playing in 11 of the 13 games and had one tackle, but his highlight came against UConn. On the game’s final defensive play Greene intercepted a pass over the middle to clinch Purdue’s first road shutout in 40 years.

Greene is probably a special teamer again this year, which is always good. He will likely play quite a bit in kickoff coverage.