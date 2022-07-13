Purdue Commit Myles Colvin Shines At Dizzy Runs Pro-Am

Last night, 2023 Purdue men’s basketball commit, Myles Colvin, played in the first-ever Dizzy Runs Pro-Am on the north side of Indianapolis. The Pro-Am has names like Gary Harris, Kyle Guy, Kelan Martin, Lance Stephenson, and more. I was there in attendance at Mojo Up Sports Complex... Myles Colvin belonged with them last night.

Playing alongside Kyle Guy on the Kyle Guy Foundation squad, Colvin had a lot of buzz surrounding him playing amongst the players, staffers, and event organizers. He was the only high school athlete playing with and against NBA players, former NCAA All-Americans, and overseas basketball veterans.

He suited up in the featured matchup against Team In The Gym Hoops. They featured NBA player Kelan Martin, current Butler Bulldogs Chuck Harris and Myles Wilmoth, and high-level overseas players like Djimon Henson and Evan Maxwell.

Helping guide his team to a blowout win, Colvin dropped a game-high 32 points. That total tied Kyle Guy and Jordan Walker who is a combo guard that last played in Belgium for the most in the matchup. I would go as far as to say he was possibly the second best player on the court in that game too. He performed that well.

Right from the start, he stepped up to guard Kelan Martin, which speaks to how highly his team thinks of him. One thing aside from his actual stats and play I noticed, was how calm he looked. The spotlight and higher competition did not seem to phase him in the slightest.

Although there is no Big Ten level defense being played in these Pro-Am type settings, he held his own for the most part on the defensive end. He came up with a handful of steals and also tallied a few blocks.

Early in the first quarter, Myles almost brought the house down on Evan Maxwell during a high-flying dunk attempt. From my vantage point, his eyes were just about even with the rim. You could make the argument that he was the most athletic player on the floor, flying around everywhere. He had several instances where he attacked the rim or got out in transition and threw down dunks.

Don’t be tricked though, Myles Colvin is much more than just an athletic slashing wing. He connected on some three-point attempts as well. He has a smooth jump shot and release that was easily replicated throughout the game.

In an event that is meant to highlight the immense talent coming out of Indianapolis and Indiana in general, Myles Colvin proved that the hype is real.

Moving forward, he is set to play the rest of the summer in the Dizzy Runs Pro-Am, which is held on Tuesday nights at Mojo Up Sports Complex at Finch Creek in Noblesville, Indiana. Admission is free and the games are at 7:00 pm and 8:15 pm weekly. There are several other Boilermakers rumored to be taking part in later weeks as well.