50 Days to Purdue Football: Sulaiman Kpaka

Halfway home!

By Travis Miller
/ new
Syndication: LafayetteIN Nikos Frazier | Journal & Courier via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Today marks the halfway point on the countdown. We’re a little over 7 weeks away from kickoff, and today we feature that has waited a while to get to the field in a regular capacity.

Sulaiman Kpaka - Jr.

Grand Prairie, TX (Grand Prairie HS)

6’2”, 280 pounds

Defensive End

2022 Projection: Reserve

It is year for for Kpaka, and he has yet to become a regular within the defensive rotation. He was originally a member of the 2019 recruiting class and he redshirted in his first year. During the 2020 COVID season he saw limited action in two games. He was credited with a tackle int he win over Illinois.

Last year was a rough one for the former three-star recruit. In a year that was supposed to be a breakout he missed the entire season with knee and foot injuries. That makes this year a big one for him. He has the size to be a rotation player between tackle and end, and you always need depth up front.

