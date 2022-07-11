Purdue Women’s Basketball to Face Syracuse

Basketball scheduling is an incredibly difficult and intricate process. That’s why these schedules come out over a few weeks or even months during the offseason. Everyone is too busy during the season to really get a lot of scheduling done so they work during the offseason. It makes sense. Well today, we got yet another piece in the schedule of Purdue Women’s basketball when the Big Ten/ACC Challenge matchups were released.
The accompanying release from Purdue notes that this will be the first time that these two teams have played one another. Which, honestly, is pretty shocking. The Challenge has been around in women’s basketball since 2007 and Syracuse joined in 2013. So the two schools have had a few years to get matched up but fate had other ideas. They also could have faced each other in a tournament or on a random Tuesday but alas, no. Just seems odd to me that these two major college programs have never met.
Purdue is just 4-11 in the Challenge including a last second win last year over Georgia Tech. Purdue will get the chance to raise that next season with what we all hope will be a resurgent Purdue squad. Head Coach Katie Gearlds showed much improvement going 17-15 last year after abruptly taking over following Sharon Versyp’s
firing retirement. Television for this game will be announced at a later date.
