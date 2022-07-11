Purdue Basketball: Non Conference Schedule is Locked IN!

Purdue Basketball just announced via Twitter that their Non Conference Schedule is locked in, soon, the bracket for the Phil Knight Legacy Holiday Tournament will be announced as well.

First on November 8th, the Boilers will host Milwaukee, the Panthers are coming off a 10-22 season, where they return many veteran players.

A few days later, the Boilers get another home game, hosting Austin Peay, who is coming off a 12-17 season, under first year coach Nate James. He is looking for a ton of improvement in his second year.

Then we get our first true test in Marquette. The Golden Eagles lost in the first round in the NCAA Tournament under Shaka Smart. It was Shaka’s first year at MU and he is a culture builder, look for his team to be gritty this winter. Local standout, Jonah Lucas (Harrison) has walked on at Marquette, this will be a homecoming for him as they travel to West Lafayette.

Then after a break, Purdue will make their way west to play in the Phil Knight Legacy Holiday Tournament. The bracket has not been released, but here are the team in the tourney: Duke, Florida, Purdue, Gonzaga, Oregon State, Portland State, West Virginia and Xavier - this will be one of the toughest Holiday tournaments in the nation.

Coming back from that Purdue will travel to Florida State for the ACC-B1G Challenge. Host Hofstra on December 7th and to replace the Crossroads Classic, Purdue will play Davidson in Indianapolis on December 17th.

Purdue will round out the Non-Con by hosting New Orleans (18-14 in 21-22) on 12/21 and Florida A&M (13-17 21-22) on 12/29.

It is a favorable schedule, but, Purdue has a lot of soul searching to do after the loss of Jaden Ivey, Trevion Williams, Sasha Stefanovic and Eric Hunter Jr. It will be a Non-Con of growth and learning, but should be exciting!