 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

53 Days to Purdue Football: Gus Hartwig

The junior from Zionsville is a long time starter now,

By Travis Miller
/ new
Syndication: Journal-Courier Nikos Frazier / Journal & Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK

Playing as a true freshman on the offensive line in the Big Ten is quite an accomplishment, and that is what we had in today’s player.

Gus Hartwig - Jr.

Zionsville, IN (Zionsville HS)

6’5”, 310 pounds

Center

2022 Projection: Starter

Hartwig contributed immediately as part of the 2020 recruiting class. He played in all six games that year and even started three, becoming the first true freshman to start on the offensive line at Purdue in 12 years. He has since taken full hold of the role as the starting center, serving there for most of last season.

He has also evolved into a solid player. A few weeks ago Phil Steele recognized him as a Second Team preseason all-Big Ten selection. He is good enough that with a solid season he could be off to the NFL a little early. Regardless, he is a future pro prospect and one of the best linemen in the conference.

In This Stream

2022 Countdown to Purdue Football

View all 39 stories

More From Hammer and Rails

Loading comments...