53 Days to Purdue Football: Gus Hartwig

Playing as a true freshman on the offensive line in the Big Ten is quite an accomplishment, and that is what we had in today’s player.

Gus Hartwig - Jr.

Zionsville, IN (Zionsville HS)

6’5”, 310 pounds

Center

2022 Projection: Starter

Hartwig contributed immediately as part of the 2020 recruiting class. He played in all six games that year and even started three, becoming the first true freshman to start on the offensive line at Purdue in 12 years. He has since taken full hold of the role as the starting center, serving there for most of last season.

He has also evolved into a solid player. A few weeks ago Phil Steele recognized him as a Second Team preseason all-Big Ten selection. He is good enough that with a solid season he could be off to the NFL a little early. Regardless, he is a future pro prospect and one of the best linemen in the conference.