62 Days to Purdue Football: Ben Kuhns

We are reaching the roughly two month mark from the start of Purdue football. It’s so close, yet so far away. On this lovely Friday before the 4th let’s celebrate the ever hard working walk-on.

Ben Kuhns - Junior (redshirt)

Pendleton, IN (Pendleton Heights HS)

6’4”, 295 pounds

Offensive Line

2022 Projection: Reserve OL

Kuhns is entering his fourth season in the program as a walk-on offensive lineman and little has been said about his progress toward getting on the field. His Pendleton Heights program historically has been pretty decent. For walk-ons though it’s not necessarily about the glory and getting on the field. These guys work their asses off all while knowing that playing time is hard to come by. Especially this year with a talented group of offensive lineman ahead of him.

Kuhns is majoring in Mechanical Engineering Technology so he obviously has some plans for a career and life after football. Kudos to this young man for getting out there and working everyday all while going to class and working toward his future.

Like most walk-ons, his ability to get to the field will be determined in practice. If he continues to put in the work he’ll find his way.