84 Days to Purdue Football: Preston Terrell

Today we feature a player that was pressed into service in the Motor City Bowl, but was able to hold on to his redshirt.

Preston Terrell - Fr. (RS)

Brownsburg, IN (Brownsburg HS)

6’3”, 195 pounds

Wide Receiver

2022 Projections: Contributor

Terrell had an impressive career at Brownsburg before coming to Purdue. He put up big numbers while playing in Indiana’s largest class. He had 52 receptions for 814 yards and 10 TDs as a junior and 54 catches for 834 yards and 7 TDs as a senior. Much of that came in a game I covered against Zionsville, where he went the hell off with 11 catches for 209 yards and 5 TDs.

Last season as a true freshman Terrell redshirted because there was so much talent ahead of him, but with Purdue deep into the depth chart in the Motor City Bowl he did see action late in the game. He was able to hold on to his redshirt, but he was out there running routes in the fourth quarter of a bowl game and I believe he had a catch called back due to a penalty.

Terrell will have an opportunity to play this year. David Bell is off to the NFL and Milton Wright is out due to academics, so he will have a chance to earn playing time. He has the size to be a solid contributor, too.