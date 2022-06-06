87 Days to Purdue Football: Payne Durham

When you have a player considered to be one of the best in the conference at his position that is a tremendous asset. Today’s player is one of those guys.

Payne Durham - Sr.

Suwanee, GA (Peachtree Ridge HS)

6’5”, 255 pounds

Tight End

2022 Projection: Potential all-Big Ten

Durham is an incredibly productive tight end. After appearing in two games, but preserving his redshirt in 2018 he has put up some serious numbers. He only caught nine passes for 82 yards in 2019, but he was a goal line target with four touchdowns. In 2020 he had similar numbers, catching 16 passes for 166 yards in the six games, but three of them were for scores.

Last season he played a large role as a safety valve within the offense and as a goal line target. He finished with 45 receptions for 467 yards and six touchdowns. His best day was a 9 catch, 112 yard day against Wisconsin where he also added a score. In the Music City Bowl win over Tennessee he caught 5 passes for 85 yards and two scores, including this career long 62 catch and run that earned the admiration of even our opponents:

If Purdue's TE Payne Durham played for Penn State he would be our favorite player#PSUvsPUR pic.twitter.com/t70FtuY1bh — Hardcore Penn State Football (@HardcorePSUFB) June 5, 2022

Due to David Bell going to the NFL, Jackson Anthrop finally exhausting his eligibility, and Milton Wright’s grade issues, Durham returns as Purdue’s most experienced receiver in 2022. Look for him to have a huge year as he could be the best tight end in the conference.