Purdue Football Recruiting: Owen Davis Commits!

Jeff Brohm and company picked up another class of 2023 commit Sunday afternoon as 2023 linebacker Owen Davis announced his commitment to the Boilermakers via Twitter.

Davis is listed as a 3-star linebacker out of Richwood, Ohio standing at 6-3, 210 pounds via 247Sports. He is also rated as the No. 108 ranked linebacker and No. 46 prospect from the state of Ohio.

Although Davis is projected as a linebacker at the college level, he also plays running back for North Union High School where he was named Offensive Player of the Year in 2021.

Purdue beat out the likes of Duke, Akron, Central Michigan, Marshall, and others for Davis’ services.

The class of 2023 for the Boilermakers now stands at three. Davis joins four-star quarterback Rickie Collins from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and three-star safety Winston Berglund from Carmel, Indiana.

Just yesterday, Purdue hosted several prospects for official visits on campus. There could be more commitments coming as a result of that as well, but it is yet to be seen.

Congratulations to Owen on his commitment and Boiler Up!