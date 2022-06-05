88 Days to Purdue Football: Garrett Miller

Not much was disappointing about last year’s Purdue football season, but today’s player had a small one: he cut his hair.

Garrett Miller - Jr.

Round Rock, TX (Round Rock HS)

6’5”, 245 pounds

Tight End

2022 Projection: Contributor

One of our first introductions to Miller came in the Northwestern game in 2020. On a fourth down play with Purdue trailing by 7 he slipped through the defense on a playaction pass and motored 40 yards for a TD on his first career catch. His blond locks flowing in the wind had some questioning if Bret Michaels had caught the pass, especially with his killer sleeve tattoo.

Miller finished the year with only one more catch for eight yards, but had a better year last year with 19 catches for 165 yards. His best day came against Michigan State, where he had a career high 8 catches for 74 yards in the upset win.

With Payne Durham, Miller, and Paul Piferi Purdue has an excellent tight end core headed into 2022.