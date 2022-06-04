 clock menu more-arrow no yes

89 Days to Purdue Football: Paul Piferi

The former quarterback is now a tight end.

By Travis Miller
Syndication: Journal-Courier Nikos Frazier / Journal & Courier via Imagn Content Services, LLC

It is always good to see a quarterback play a big role, especially at Purdue. Today’s player was recruited to possibly be the starting QB by now. He’ll play in 2022, but not at his original position.

Paul Piferi - Jr.

Villa Park, CA (Villa Park HS)

6’5”, 240 pounds

Tight End

2022 Projection: Contributor

With Piferi and the retired Nick Sipe Purdue recruited two straight QBs from Villa Park HS in southern California. So far they have collectively thrown one pass in their careers. Sipe medically retired before last season. Piferi has since moved to tight end, where he is emerging as a solid weapon.

Piferi made the position switch in 2020, where he appeared in a few games on special teams. Last season he played even more. He ended up catching five passes for 61 yards and had a 24 yard TD catch against Indiana to liberate the Bucket.

This year you can expect Piferi to provide valuable depth at tight end, as Purdue has three viable options there.

