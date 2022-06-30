63 Days to Purdue Football: Marcus Mbow

In football it can so often be a next man up mentality. Sophomore offensive lineman Marcus Mbow has worked himself into being that next man up. He will likely be a reserve guard on this talented Purdue offensive line.

Marcus Mbow - So.

Wauwatosa, Wis. (Wauwatosa East HS)

6’5”, 305 pounds

Offensive Line

2022 Projection: Backup guard

Much like yesterday’s player on the countdown, Marcus Mbow appeared in one game during the 2021 season and likely is a redshirt sophomore. But hey, that’s not how the official roster lists him as of this writing soooo. Anyway, Mbow was listed as a player who turned heads in the spring and likely cemented himself into a backup position at guard for the talented Purdue offensive line. According to the Purdue Sports website the young man has dropped 10 pounds since coming to Purdue, likely becoming leaner and faster in the process. Mbow will now have the chance to show what he’s got as he is likely to rotate into the game much more often this season.