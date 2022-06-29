64 Days to Purdue Football: Mahamane Moussa

After appearing in one game during the 2021 season Mahamane Moussa can likely technically be classified as a redshirt sophomore but that’s not how the official roster lists him.

Mahamane Moussa- So.

Indianapolis, IN (Pike HS)

6’4”, 285 pounds

Offensive Line

2022 Projection: Two deep and backup tackle

According to our very own Kyle Holderfield Moussa projects as a backup at both tackle spots. With the Purdue offensive line finally getting old Moussa has the opportunity to grow into his role and not be forced out there when he’s not ready. However, if Kyle is right and he does project in the two deep at both tackle positions it seems very likely that Moussa will get his first significant minutes as a Boilermaker.

The young man was a three start recruit by 247 and was the number 20 ranked recruit in the state of Indiana. He was listed at 270 coming out of high school and now shows 285. That’s a nice improvement. All he needs now is an opportunity.