Purdue Football Recruiting: Good Times Keep Rolling

Coach Brohm is putting together quite the class for 2023. Since my last post, the offensive commits have continued to pick up steam .

Since yesterday, 4 more prospects have given their verbal to Jeff Brohm and his Boilermakers.

Keyjuan Brown (RB) from Atlanta, Ethan Fields (OL), Louisiana, Ryne Shackelford (WR) Ohio and today, Jaron Tibbs the standout wide receiver from Cathedral High School.

Keyjuan Brown announced yesterday that he was committing to Purdue. The 5-10, 200 pound back is elusive, explosive and strong. In the state of Georgeia last year, he rushed for over 2700 yards and had 38 touchdowns - if any human can do that, he is good to me for coming to Purdue. Brown marks the second running back in this class, which is important as there is not a ton of young depth at that position.

Next up is a gigantic human being in Ethan Fields. Ethan is 6-4, 320 pounds and I personally like him as an interior offensive lineman. Fields is a great piece for the offensive line, look for Purdue to continue to recruit this position for the 2023 class.

Ryne Shackelford is a nice athlete from Ohio, he reminds me a lot of TJ McWilliams who I wrote about the other day. He is an elusive player from the slot, with solid hands. He could help in the return game in the future as well.

Lastly, today, Jaron Tibbs committed to Purdue. Tibbs is a standout football and basketball player at Cathedral and is a dominant force out of Indianapolis. At 6-4, 195 pounds, Tibbs is the type of big bodied receiver this class is missing and he may be the closest thing to David Bell, since David Bell. He is a smooth route runner, uses his hands to catch the ball well and can take the top of a defense off with the deep ball. He could be a day 1 impact player.