Let’s Talk NBA Draft!

The NBA Draft has come and gone with Purdue having their first top five draft pick since Glenn Robinson. Jaden Ivey is headed off to Detroit to play for the Pistons alongside Carsen Edwards who just recently signed a two year deal with the Pistons. I ask Casey if this was a good landing spot for him and what it will be like to see Ivey and Edwards on the floor at the same time.

Then we take a look at the possibility of Trevion Williams and Sasha Stefanovic making an NBA roster come opening day. We think one has a better chance than the other. I’m sure you are probably right about which one.

Then I push Casey on who could be the next Purdue Boilermaker drafted. I must say it was quite the conversation and he threw out some names that I did not expect.

At the top though we put basketball aside and discuss the recent NFL pizza news and ask, is Little Caesar’s pizza good? We debate that and more pizza facts at the top of the show.