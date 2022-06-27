Purdue Football Recruiting: Boilers Add Will Heldt and T.J. McWilliams

Jeff Brohm continues to lock down the state of Indiana in terms of recruiting talent.

This weekend, he received the verbal from of the two highest ranked prospects in the state in Will Heldt and TJ McWilliams.

Heldt is a versatile defensive player for Carmel High School. At 6-6, 245 pounds, he plays both Outside Linebacker and Defensive End. I really like him at the LEO spot that the Jeff Brohm defense has used since his arrival. That player usually is a solid athlete in space, can rush the passer and drop into coverage if needed.

Will held offers from IU, Duke, Iowa, Iowa State, Minnesota, Northwestern, Vandy and Wake Forest. He marks the 2nd Carmel Greyhound to commit to Purdue for the 2023 class, joining teammate and defensive colleague, Winston Berglund. Will is the 4th defensive lineman for this class, in which two project as interior DL and two project as edge rushers.

T.J. McWilliams is the first wide receiver for the 2023 class. Jamarcus Shepherd is gone now, but this pass happy offense is still going to attract top talent in each class. McWilliams is lightning in a bottle, the 3 star for North Central High School (Indianapolis), had offers from Ohio, West Virginia and Northwestern.

McWilliams is FAST and I personally like him to be a slot receiver at Purdue. At 6-0, 160 pounds, his frame is a little sleight right now, but that can easily be corrected. He will be a playmaker in the Jeff Brohm Offense.