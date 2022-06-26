67 Days to Purdue Football: Gus German

Lafayette Central Catholic has been a pipeline for Purdue athletes for some time now. Today’s player is one of the latest walk-ons to stay home and come to Purdue.

Gus German - So. (RS)

West Lafayette, IN (Central Catholic HS)

6’7”, 315 pounds

Offensive Line

2022 Projection: Deep reserve

Don’t let the picture with the article fool you. German is, indeed, on the football team. At a small school like Central Catholic it is easy to become a two sport star though, and he played both football and basketball for the Knights. His size led him to Purdue, where he was given a preferred walk-on spot.

So far German has not seen any game action, but he has all the size you want for an offensive tackle. He only played a single year of football for Central Catholic, but his team won the Class A state title that year with s 12-3 record. His lack of experience has kept him from the field so far, but he can develop as a reserve this year in his third season with the program.