68 Days to Purdue Football: Cam Craig

Today we feature a player that should factor heavily in the needed depth on the offensive line.

Cam Craig - Jr.

Dublin, OH (Jerome HS)

6’5”, 310 pounds

Offensive Line

2022 Projection: Top Reserve/possible starter

It is year six under Jeff Brohm and he finally has an offensive line that is both experienced and deep. There are three starters returning and a pair of very promising transfers to fill the other two spots. a player like Craig is one that can both start and play as one of the top reserves. He played in one game as a true freshman in 2019, but did not play in 2020.

Last season Craig saw a fair amount of action, giving him even more experience for this year. He projects mostly as a tackle, so if he does not win a starting role he will be a first off the bench type of player.