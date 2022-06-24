Rothstein: Purdue to Head to Florida State in ACC/Big Ten Challenge

It appears Purdue will have a familiar foe in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge this coming basketball season. The Boilers were due to have a road game in the event, and it looks like they will be running the same opponent back in an informal home-and-home like it did a few seasons ago with Louisville.

Sources: Florida State will host Purdue in the 2022 ACC/Big Ten Challenge. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) June 24, 2022

This is the fourth time Purdue and Florida State have played in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, and the third time it has come in Tallahassee. Purdue has the best record among Big Ten teams in the event at 12-9 after it blasted the Seminoles 93-65 in Mackey last season. Arguably it was the best Purdue looked all year, as it shredded a physical, pressing defense in a 28 point blowout. Purdue would reach the No. 1 ranking a week later, then we all know what happened.

The Seminoles are becoming a very familiar opponent. In addition to last season, the Boilers lost to them in overtime in the 2019 Gulf Coast Challenge and by one point in the 2018 ACC/Big Ten Challenge down in Tallahassee. This will be the fourth season in five that Purdue has played them, and three of the games will have been in Florida.

Purdue also lost to Florida State 97-57 in the 2005 Challenge in Tallahassee. Purdue has also played Virginia, NC State, and Clemson three times in the Challenge.