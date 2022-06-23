70 Days to Purdue Football: Zach Richards

Going into the season Purdue appears to be set up front, but it is always good to develop younger players for the future. That is what we have in today’s player.

Zach Richards - Fr. (RS)

Mooresville, IN (Mooresville HS)

6’3”, 305 pounds

Offensive Line

2022 Projection: Reserve

Richards came to us from Mooresville high school, where he was originally part of a package duo in the 2021 recruiting class. Both he and Jaelin Alstott-VanDeVanter were both three-star recruits for a Mooresville team that was 12-2 in their final season and reached the semi-state before losing to Roncalli. Alstott-VanDeVanter has since left the program, but Richards is still here and developing.

Richards was more of a guard while Alstott-VanDeVanter was a tackle, but they played on the same side of the line for a very successful Mooresville team. He is a very promising lineman for the future with good size, and he saw some second team action in the spring game. Look for him to have more of an impact in 2023.