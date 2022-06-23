The Hammer and Rails Podcast - Remembering Caleb ‘Biggie’ Swanigan

With Casey stuck at work I decided to delve into the world of Caleb Swanigan. I tried to do my best at the front of the podcast to discuss what Biggie meant to Purdue and to Purdue fans. His story will be one that always resonates with me and he will be someone I don’t think most of us will soon forget.

Rather than trying to ramble on for longer Casey and I thought that it would be a nice sentiment to read the story that I posted on Tuesday. His life story was one of contradiction. High highs and low lows.

If you’ve got a favorite memory of Caleb Swanigan please let us know in the comments. Give it a listen and make sure to stay for the TV and radio calls Casey added at the end. It really puts you back into those moments. Plus, it’s always nice to hear the Cliz on the call.

Thanks everyone. Have a listen, enjoy it, and take some time to let those around you know you care.