2022 NBA Draft How to Watch

It is draft night, and that means it is like a graduation night. For the first time since 2019 Purdue will have a player drafted by the NBA. Jaden Ivey is a near certain top 5 pick, Purdue’s highest since Glenn Robinson went No. 1 overall in 1994. Trevion Williams is possibly a second round selection after an excellent four year career that saw him go from unheralded recruit to one of the best big men in the country.

We’re insanely proud of these guys. Trevion helped Purdue win a Big Ten championship and come within seconds of the Final Four. Jaden dazzled us with his athleticism and penchant for breaking the hearts of Ohio State. While this past season did not end how we all wanted, they have still had tremendous careers and we’re excited to see them take the next step.

Here is how we can watch the draft tonight. Consider this your open thread for the evening as well.

NBA Draft Vitals

When: Thursday, June 23 at 8 p.m.

Where: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York

Watch: ABC, ESPN and ESPN App