71 Days to Purdue Football: Nalin Fox

You can never have too much depth along the offensive line, and that is what we expect today’s player to provide.

Nalin Fox - So.

Pontiac, MI (Notre Dame Prep)

6’5”, 305 pounds

Offensive Line

2022 Projection: Reserve

Fox was originally a three-star recruit in the 2020 class and projects mostly as an offensive tackle. He redshirted during the 2020 season and was a reserve last year that did not see a lot of action. He has good size, but as of now he is not projecting as a starter. Purdue returns three starters up front and the addition of a pair of grad transfers are the leaders to fill in the other spots.

That all means that Fox is a guy that will serve as depth. In my opinion, Purdue will have its best offensive line under coach Brohm this year, especially since there are proven starters and several players with experience that will provide depth.