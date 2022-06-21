72 Days to Purdue Football: Sione Finau

In this new era of college football the ability to work the transfer portal is key. So far under Jeff Brohm he has had great success there, especially along the offensive line. That is where we see today’s featured player.

Sione Finau - Jr.

Keller, TX (Florida International University)

6’3”, 305 pounds

Offensive Line

2022 Projection: Starter

Purdue needed a starter at one of the guard spots on the line and it appears they have one in Finau. He is not to be confused with another Sione Finau, a running back at BYU who also entered the portal. Our Finau was a Conference USA all-Freshman team selection in 2019 when he played in seven games and made one start for FIU. He started all five games for them during the shortened 2020 season and paved the way for a decent running game. Last season he played in nine games for the Golden Panthers.

Finau looks to have an immediate role along the line this year. He is the type of transfer brought in with the expectation to play from day 1. He has two seasons left thanks to the free COVID year, so that makes him even more valuable. Look for him to contribute at one of the guard spots.