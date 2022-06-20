What Does David Jenkins Jr. Add to Purdue’s Roster?

In today’s episode we ask the question that is on everyone’s mind. Will David Jenkins Jr. make a huge impact on the Purdue basketball roster? Casey and I have talked for weeks about Purdue needing to add a transfer guard and we’ve talked about numerous candidates. One by one those candidates took the bag and went elsewhere. In one case they even drove away with a new Honda Civic (it’s a running joke). Last week though Purdue finally added that long sought after transfer guard when the former Utah Ute committed to the Boilermakers.

Today Casey breaks down the player he’s long coveted and wanted (yet another joke). We get into what we can expect from him as well as how he may interact with the rest of the roster for next season.

Before we get into that we break down recent news about Purdue football season tickets. Things are looking up just about everywhere for Purdue. Let’s enjoy this ride while we can.