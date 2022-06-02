91 Days to Purdue Football: Ben Buechel

Today we have our first offensive player on the countdown. The 90s tend to be the realm of defensive lineman, but today we get to focus on a promising young tight end.

Ben Buechel - So. (RS)

Bew Berlin, WI (Eisenhower HS)

6’3”, 240 pounds

Tight End

2022 Projection: Reserve

Buechel is not a scholarship player, at least so far. He is a preferred walk-on from New Berlin, Wisconsin that joined the program in 2020. He redshirted that season, then saw limited action last year against Michigan State and Minnesota.he was headed to Air Force before changing his mind and walking on at Purdue.

In his final year of high school he had 25 catches for 339 yards and four TDs. He also played basketball, giving him a versatility that a lot of tight end coaches like. Since he has already seen some limited action as a walk-on he could play a slightly larger role this year.