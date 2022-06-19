74 Days to Purdue Football: Eric Miller

Purdue returns three starters along the offensive line and added a fourth with a transfer in from FIU. That is a big benefit in what should be a big year offensively, especially with today’s player.

Eric Miller - Sr.

Mason, OH (William Mason HS)

6’7”, 305 pounds

Offensive Tackle

2022 Projection: Starter

Miller has an excellent body type for a tackle, and after the departure of Greg Long, he can possibly shift from the right side to the all important left side this coming season. Protecting the blind side of a traditional pocket passer like Aidan O’Connell is critical, so that is a huge responsibility for the senior.

He should be ready though. This will be year four for him as a regular on the offensive line, as he has served as a starter or top backups since 2019. He enters this season with 15 career starts, but had offseason shoulder surgery and missed spring practice. That still should not prevent him from being a starter this coming year.

Of note, Miller was one of the first Purdue guys to enter into an NIL agreement last year, as he is a contributor to the Extra Points newsletter.