75 Days to Purdue Football: Spencer Holstege

We’re already a quarter of the way through the countdown, and on this Saturday we feature one of the starters along the offensive line.

Spencer Holstege - Jr.

Grand Rapids, MI (South Christian HS)

6’5”, 310 pounds

Offensive Line

2022 Projection: Starter

Holstege is a prime example of how development should go for an offensive lineman. Rivals only rated him as a two-star offensive lineman, but after redshirting in 2019 he emerged as a starter in five of six games in 2020. Last season was even better, as he was the full time starter and he even received an all-Big Ten honorable mention nod in addition to Academic all-Big Ten.

There are high hopes for him this coming season. Athlon even rates him as a Fourth Team all-Big Ten lineman headed into 2022. He will be an anchor on the offensive line as he is one of three returning starters. He has one of the two offensive guard spots locked up, and that is a big positive going into the season.