Purdue Women’s Basketball: B1G Announces 2022-23 Matchups

Ahead of the second year in the Katie Gearlds era, the Big Ten has announced the full 2022-23 league matchups this season.

Although the dates and times will be released later on in the summer, we now know who Purdue will be taking on and possibly how lucky they got in terms of strength of schedule.

The home and away series for the Boilermakers will look like this: Indiana, Michigan State, Minnesota, Northwestern, and Penn State.

Indiana twice is going to be tough. Especially with Grace Berger returning from a Covid year adding to Mackenzie Holmes and some transfers coming in, IU shouldn’t miss a beat next year.

Michigan State, Minnesota, and Penn State are all iffy teams in the Big Ten next year, with some roster turnover and loss of some big-time players that could line up for Purdue to have a sweep opportunity or two.

For the home-only matchups, Purdue got a great draw as well. They will host Maryland, Michigan, Nebraska, and Wisconsin in their only matchup of the year. Maryland and Michigan having to travel to Mackey Arena is a blessing for the Boilermakers as both of those programs have been on a steady rise as of late.

Nebraska and Wisconsin on the other hand look to be very winnable games coming into the season. Both teams have struggled recently, the Boilermakers will have a great chance to beat up on the bottom of the league in those games.

Finally, the away-only matchups were drawn as Illinois, Iowa, Ohio State, and Rutgers. This is the toughest draw on the schedule by far. Iowa with Caitlyn Clark is always going to be a tough battle, Ohio State and Rutgers have given the Boilermakers trouble over the last few years and Illinois has been struggling for a while now so that should be a good opportunity for a win.

The Big Ten slate is always going to be difficult no matter who you are and who you play. Purdue fans will be anticipating an improved team and record this upcoming year.