77 Days to Purdue Football: DJ Washington

Purdue has a lot of players taking advantage of their extra year of eligibility due to COVID. That gives us more experience than normal, and one of those players is who we are featuring today.

DJ Washington - Grad Student (Using COVID Year)

Louisville, KY (Ballard HS)

6’4”, 310 pounds

OL/DL

2022 Projection: Contributor

The first thing I notice with Washington is that he is listed officially as offensive line AND defensive line. He began his career on the offensive side of the ball, where he redshirted in 2017 as part of Jeff Brohm’s first team, then played in one game in 2018. In 2019 he was a reserve that played in three games before a leg injury ended his season. He really came onto the scene in 2020, where he played in all dix games and even started once.

Last year saw a position switch though. He flipped over to defensive tackle and had five tackles in two games before he was shut down again. He enters 2022 as a player that can contribute on both sides as needed. That makes him a pretty valuable player.