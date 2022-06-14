Purdue Football Recruiting: 2023 Class Update

The transfer portal has forever changed how college football programs approach recruiting high school prospects. The question is there, do we recruit someone who has been developing at another university for a year or more? Or, do we get a prospect from high school and work on home grown talent?

Thus far, I have loved to combination of transfers we have incoming for this season, as well as the 2023 class that Jeff Brohm is carefully selecting.

Before summer camps hit, the 2023 class had two commits, 4 star QB, Rickie Collins and in state talented safety, Winston Berglund.

But, in the last 10 days, we have seen six verbal commitments from high school prospects for the 2023 recruiting cycle.

The first commit in the past 10 days was, Owen Davis. Owen is a 3 star prospect from Ohio. While listed as an athlete, it appears he could be a Linebacker when he arrives at Purdue. Owen is 6-3, 210 pounds with plenty of room to grow and has excellent open field tackling skills.

Next up we had a commitment from the Music City, in Drake Carlson. The 6-4, 260 pound defensive end is dominant off the edge. I like his run stopping ability. I could see him continuing to bulk up and sliding into an interior defensive line role.

Continuing with the defensive theme, Zion Gunn. Chose Purdue yesterday, shortly after Drake Carlson. Gunn is rated a 3* on Rivals, he is currently unranked on 247, but he is a corner in the build of Cory Trice, 6-3, 190. long, lanky, great ball skills.

Another Athlete committed today, with Terrell Washington Jr out of Wylie, Texas, giving his verbal to Coach Brohm. Washington is Mr. Do It All for his HS team, as he has played QB, RB and WR. Purdue is recruiting him to play Running Back, and that is where I like him most. He reminds me of DJ Knox, a 5-9, 205, they may be the same exact size.

Micah Carter is up next, he was plucked from CJB home city of Louisville. Another big man coming off the edge, Carter is 6-5, 255. I see him more of a pass rusher in comparison to Carlson. I love the combo of the two in this class together. Carter could see early playing time at Purdue, IMO.

First I want to thank God for putting me in the position I am today. I also want to thank my entire family and friends for being so supportive and always believing in me.After many prayers & talks with my family,I am 1000% committed to @BoilerFootball @JeffBrohm@CoachMarkHagen pic.twitter.com/mi1rWNiSMJ — Micah Carter #99 (@BigMicgetbusy) June 14, 2022

And lastly, someone who is destined to be a fan favorite is Dillon Thieneman. The name should sound familiar, as both of his brothers had very good careers at Purdue, with the oldest Jacob getting a crack in the NFL. I can tell you first hand, Dillon is exactly what you want in a safety. I have had the chance to coach against him, he was a nightmare to game plan for. Purdue is getting a good one here, we already know the Thieneman work ethic, Dillon will be just as good, if not better, than his brothers.