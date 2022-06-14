Purdue Football: Depth Chart Predictions, Tight End

Tight End.

We may have the best duo in the conference and possibly the most depth in the conference at the position.

TE1.

It is pretty clear that Payne Durham is the number one guy. The future NFL Tight End has had a great career. Last year, he had over 40 catches, 450+ yards and 6 touchdowns. He is a threat in the middle of the field. What he needs to improve on for the next level is run blocking, but that is where Garrett Miller comes in.

Garrett Miller is the TE2, but Durham and Miller are a perfect duo. Miller who looks like Thor, can catch and run, but his best ability is run blocking. They are a perfect pair.

Outside of that you have Paul Piferi. Piferi, the former quarterback made the tranistion to TE last season and has done a nice job. He played very well against IU. I like his ceiling and if Durham leaves after this season, I like Piferi to move up on the depth chart next to Miller in 2023.

RS Frosh, Drew Biber is continung to work on his frame. He came to Purdue at 6-5, 215 pounds, he is near 230 pounds now and is looking to put on even more weight.

More Tight End help is on the way too. Two incoming freshmen will be at Purdue this fall. Charlie Kenrich and Max Klare, who are very similar. Both will probably redshirt and both will have solid careers at Purdue in this tight end friendly offense.