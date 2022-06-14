79 Days to Purdue Football: Jared Bycznski

With the shift in the 70s we got from wide receivers to the big uglies on the offensive line> The first one up is today’s sophomore from Ohio.

Jared Bycznski - So. (RS)

Berea, OH (Berea-Midpark HS)

6’5”, 310 pounds

Offensive Line

2022 Projection: Reserve

Bycznski was a three-star recruit from the 2020 cycle that came in during the middle of COVID. He redshirted in 2020, then spent time last year as a reserve on the offensive line. That can be handy this year. Three starters return in Gus Hartwig, Eric Miller, and Spencer Holstege. That means two starting spots are open.

The most likely spot for Bycznski is right guard. Holsteege as the left spot on lockdown with 18 career starts, but the right spot is open. FIU transfer Sione Finau is probably ahead of Bycznski at the moment, but Bycznski currently projects as one of the top reserves up front. That is to be expected as he enters year 3 in the program.