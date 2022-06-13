80 Days to Purdue Football: Camdyn Childers

Walk-ons that make it four years with a program are true assets. They may never see the field, but they still contribute in practice. That is today’s player.

Camdyn Childers - Jr.

Fort Wayne, IN (Carroll HS)

6’, 200 pounds

Wide Receiver

2022 Projection: Deep reserve

This will be year four for Childers, and so far he has not notched any statistics. He redshirted as a walk-on in 2019 and did not play in 2020. He was on the participation list as having played in the UConn game last year, but pretty much anyone that had chance of seeing the field last year played against UConn. To my knowledge that is the only time he has played yet.

Due to Purdue’s depth at receiver I don’t expect a ton of playing time for Childers, but special teams is always a route to the field. There is always the Indiana State game too, as that should be a blowout where everyone plays.

He did put up some very good numbers for Carroll HS up near Fort Wayne, however. In his senior season he caught 62 passes for 985 yards and 11 touchdowns. That wasn’t bad for a team that went 3-7 and lost in the opening round of the state tournament.