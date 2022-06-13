Is Ethan Morton the Answer at Point Guard?

With both point guards from the 2021-2022 men’s basketball team no longer on the roster there are question marks abound at this position heading into next season. As Casey and I continue our look at the 2022-2023 men’s basketball roster we ask the question, can Ethan Morton play point and sustain this Purdue offense? For that matter, what even will this Purdue offense be?

With so much player turnover, and no seniors heading into next year, it will fall largely on the rising junior class to step up and take more minutes. Maybe even more minutes than they can handle. We’ve talked about this previously when it comes to Zach Edey, Brandon Newman, and Mason Gillis. These four players are the leaders of the team now. They are the experienced players and the ones that the younger guys will look at to set the team.

Morton has long been a favorite of mine. I see so much of Dakota Mathias in his game that I’m excited to see him finally get the opportunity to show it. I was shocked to see that over the two years he’s bee in the program he has not started a game. The former player of the year out of Pennsylvania will be ready next year. I don’t expect him to become Mathias but I think he will step up and be able to solidify the guard position next year. He’s a big guard at 6’6 and plays smart. Is that enough for next season with young Braden Smith coming in as the only true point guard?