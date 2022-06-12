Purdue Football Adds Transfer Kobe Lewis

One of the weaker parts in Purdue’s offense under Jeff Brohm has been running back. DJ Knox and Markell Jones were an excellent 1-2 punch in his first two seasons, but for the last three years it has basically been Xander Horvath (who did go from walk-on to NFL draftee) and not a lot else. With Horvath gone there are carries to be had, and only King Doerue has much experience in the offense.

Today Purdue got a pretty big pickup to help there, as Kobe Lewis is headed to West Lafayette from Central Michigan.

I Fell off but I’m back now, just got a Bigger Bagg now #Bouncebackyear #BoilerUp pic.twitter.com/34nEuJp3Pg — Kobe Lewis (@lowkeystriker) June 13, 2022

Lewis had a very good 2019 season for the Chippewas. He rushed for 1,074 yards and 12 TDs on 182 carries. He also caught 23 passes for another 164 yards. He added 468 yards and6 TDs in CMU’s six game 2020 season, but missed all of 2021 with an injury. He has 8 100 yard rushing games in his career and has decent size at 5’11”, 220 pounds. At Central Michigan he also won the Bill Boyden Award, which goes annually to the Chippewa student-athlete who best combines the qualities of leadership, athletic ability, community concerns and loyalty to the university.

Between Lewis, Doerue, and Sampson Purdue now has some pretty decent depth in the backfield, which is very much needed. Dylan Downing also got a decent amount of carries last year. If I am reading things right he has one year of eligibility remaining plus his COVID year for a total of two.