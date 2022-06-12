81 Days to Purdue Football: Collin Sullivan

Product: Price: Links: Puzzle $19.99 https://goto.target.com/JryDdR Wall Banner $24.99 https://goto.target.com/WD3VQP Hat $17.99 https://goto.target.com/Ry3ed9 T Shirt $17.99 https://goto.target.com/NK3jy7 Tumbler $32.99 https://goto.target.com/qnXP65

Like so many other receivers on the roster, today’s player was forced into action early during the Music City Bowl.

Collin Sullivan - So. (RS)

Round Rock, TX (Round Rock HS)

6’2”, 200 pounds

Wide Receiver

2022 Projection: Contributor

It feels like Sullivan had a double redshirt year because of COVID. He did not play during the 2020 six game season, but saw limited action in all 13 games last year as a redshirt freshman. He did not receive extended playing time until the bowl game, where he got his first career reception for four yards late in the second half.

Last year’s experience and the loss of a lot of key pieces give him a leg up on seeing the field this year. He is more of an outside receiver, and in high school he had excellent production with 164 catches for 2,821 yards and 28 touchdowns. That’s a fantastic career, and this year he has a chance to take the next step.