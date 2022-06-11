82 Days to Purdue Football: Drew Biber

I don’t know how much we will see today’s player on the field this fall, but he is a former two sport star in high school.

Drew Biber - Fr. (RS)

Cedarburg, WI (Cedarburg HS)

6’5”, 225 pounds

Tight End

2022 Projection: Reserve

Biber was a three-star recruit that joined the team last year and redshirted. A big reason is that Purdue is loaded at tight end with Payne Durham, Garrett Miller, and Paul Piferi ahead of him. Those three are going to get the vast majority of snaps, but Biber is a promising prospect for the future.

In high school he had 68 catches for 1,124 yards with 13 touchdowns as a junior and notched 66 catches for 880 yards and six touchdowns as a sophomore. He also was a solid basketball player, earning all-conference honors (Can he play point guard?).

I look for him to be more of a reserve this season, but with Durham likely gone at the end of the year he can have a bigger role in 2023.