83 Days to Purdue Football: Zion Steptoe

Having a dynamic slot receiver is a key part of the Brohmfense, as we learned with Rondale Moore. The departure of Jackson Anthrop means there are catches to be had, and today’s player is a true freshman that could fill that role.

Zion Steptoe - Fr.

Little Elm, TX ( Frisco Memorial HS)

5’11”, 180 pounds

Wide Receiver

2022 Projection: Contributor

Steptoe was able to enroll early and go through spring practice, where he surprised many. He led the spring game with 5 receptions for 52 yards and a touchdown. He is a speedy, versatile slot receiver that is in the mold of Rondale, though it will be extremely difficult to match Rondale’s freshman season.

Steptoe was a four-star recruit according to ESPN and he caught 37 passes for 790 yards and 8 TDs as a junior in seven games. That huge YPC average tells me he is a big play waiting to happen. I look for him to contribute immediately and be a fun weapon within the offense.