Brandon Newman Headed to Spain With USA Basketball

Purdue Junior to be Brandon Newman has been invited to join the USA East Coast Basketball team for a trip to Spain. He’s started a Go Fund Me in order to pay for the trip. I’ll let Brandon sell it to you in his own words because who could be a better salesman than the man himself?

Hello, I’m Brandon Newman, member of the Purdue Basketball team. I’ve have been invited to join the USA East Coach Basketball team for a trip to Spain to compete against international competition. The team will compete in four games during the first two weeks of August, 2022. Your contribution will allow members of the 2022 USA East Coach Basketball Team to gain valuable summer experience to prepare them individually for the 2022-23 season and to experience a rich culture and city abroad. Any contribution made is very much appreciated. Due to NCAA rules, athlete agents are prohibited from donating to this GoFundMe.

This is a great opportunity for Newman and something that could help him regain his confidence and position for the 2022-2023 system. Newman will likely play a big role on next year’s squad as the team recalibrates at the guard position.

Best of luck to the young man.