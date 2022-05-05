Was Eric Hunter Jr.’s Career at Purdue a Success?

It’s never easy to look back at players who played at Purdue for 4 years and dissect their career. Who am I to judge an athlete with more talent than I’ll ever have? It’s really a difficult thing for me to discuss because as a general rule I like all Purdue players. I like that they’ve committed to Purdue, I like that they comport themselves with a good attitude and seem to care about those around them and the community. I always respect how they get involved in the community. Sometimes though a player simply doesn’t perform how we expected them too and as a writer for a sports blog it’s a thing we’ve got to get used to. So, those caveats out of the way let’s get into it.

The hardest thing about discussing Eric Hunter Jr.’s career at Purdue is we don’t know if it’s over. Hunter took the unusual step of declaring for the NBA Draft while maintaining his college eligibility while also entering his name in the transfer portal for a grad transfer year. At this point we have no idea where or even if Eric Hunter Jr. will play college basketball next season.