Purdue Basketball: Ethan Morton Needs Help!

To be Junior Guard/Forward Ethan Morton has a great chance to better himself and better the Purdue Basketball Program.

He has been invited to play with a part of Team USA in Spain for some international competition this summer, but, he has to fund a large portion of it.

In particular he is looking to raise about $8,500 for this trip. There has already been a great start as he is right around 5K already, but I would love to see that mark get blown out of the water.

I’m lucky to have an awesome opportunity to travel to Spain this summer for a couple of weeks and play the game I love! Any help I can get towards funding this trip would be greatly appreciated! https://t.co/A3KM4HYFDi — Ethan Morton (@ethanmorton25) May 3, 2022

I full expect that he will reach his goal. He play such a vital role in the 2022-2023 rotation that this extra basketball and exposure will only better the program as a whole.

Best of luck in Spain, Ethan! Boiler Up!