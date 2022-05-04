 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Purdue Basketball: Ethan Morton Needs Help!

Can we come together to help Ethan?

By kholderf
/ new
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament Second Round-Purdue vs Texas Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

To be Junior Guard/Forward Ethan Morton has a great chance to better himself and better the Purdue Basketball Program.

He has been invited to play with a part of Team USA in Spain for some international competition this summer, but, he has to fund a large portion of it.

In particular he is looking to raise about $8,500 for this trip. There has already been a great start as he is right around 5K already, but I would love to see that mark get blown out of the water.

I full expect that he will reach his goal. He play such a vital role in the 2022-2023 rotation that this extra basketball and exposure will only better the program as a whole.

Best of luck in Spain, Ethan! Boiler Up!

