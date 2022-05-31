Purdue Football: Depth Chart Predictions, Running Back

After a roaring 5 star review over the predictions of the quarterback depth chart, we will move onto Running Back.

Running Back in the Brohm offense is a hard one to figure out. In his early years at Purdue, DJ Knox and Markell Jones held it down - since then it has been a mixed bag.

Injuries to Tario Fuller derailed his RB1 spot, leading way for Zander Horvath, another former walk-on to take the spot light. It worked out well too, as Zander was drafted in the 7th round to the Chargers after a great Pro Day in West Lafayette.

But, what will it look like in 2022? Good News, there is some experience returning and we should be in decent shape in the backfield.

RB1.

For me it is King Doerue. King has shown flashes during his time at Purdue of being an explosive open field runner, the fact is, big plays are few and far between with our pass first offensive line.

King is a senior now and he should take the reins of the backfield early on in the season.

RB2.

Sampson James. The IU transfer had to sit out 2021 due to a late summer transfer, but the former 4 star recruit is looking to make a name for himself again. Eligibility wise, I believe he has two years left, but, academics he is considered a senior. James is a burly in between the tackles runner. I am not sure anyone remembers the 2019 Bucket Game, he torched us.

He would be a sight for sore eyes, it could be the first time since Knox and Jones where we have a very good 1-2 punch in the backfield.

RB3:

Dylan Downing.

The Carmel product once was at UNLV, before coming back to the grand state of Indiana. Downing is a short yardage back and lead blocker, he fits the mold closer to a full back or a H-Back if anything.

He played quite a bit in 2021 as the RB room is thin and still is. Look for him on short yardage again.

RB4:

This is where it gets interesting. My personal favorite is Devin Mockobee. He is an explosive athlete from Boonville, Indiana. He was once a Navy commit before walking on at Purdue. He is the type of change of pace back and scat back I have forever craved in the offense. He is a big play waiting to happen.

You also have incoming frosh Kentrell Marks, who to me is a lot like King Doerue and would benefit greatly from a redshirt season.

The Wild Card:

Tyrone Tracy. The Iowa transfer has the slot spot locked down, but, there has been word he has lined up in the backfield this spring. How much of a run will he get back there? Will he be used like Rondale Moore or more like Jackson Anthrop?

Only time will tell, it is an interesting backfield.