93 Days to Purdue Football: PrinceJames Boyd Jr.

Today we feature a very promising defensive lineman that came on late last year as a redshirt freshman who was a junior college transfer.

PrinceJames Boyd Jr. - So.

New Haven, CT (Milford Academy)

6’1”, 290 pounds

Defensive Tackle

2022 Projection: Starter

The Music City Bowl had a lot of players that didn’t see much action all year step up and play big minutes. Boyd was absolutely one of them. Purdue’s stats list him as having played in six of the 13 games last season, but the only one in which he had any stats was the Music City Bowl. It was there that he balled out. He also recovered the fumble forced by DaMarcus Mitchell just before halftime that set up a touchdown two plays later, giving Purdue an unlikely halftime lead.

This was after he played a spring 2021 season at Independence Community College in Kansas, where he finished with seven tackles and recovered a pair of fumbles. It was quite the audition for someone that had not played many minutes before that game. It is likely going to lead to a lot more playing time up front this coming season.